Gove Engulfed by Protestors Walking to Office

It’s surely absurd that days after the murder of an MP, and after this week’s ongoing discussion about the safety of MPs, that Gove should have had such lax police protection for most of his journey. Guido understands that Gove is ok and is grateful to the police.
Michael Gove
