Peppa Pig Boosting UK Exports Says Boris

Boris has just wrapped up his speech at the Global Investment Summit, outlining the government’s green agenda ahead of COP26 and stressing the UK’s commitment to a net zero future. “Coal, cars, cash and trees” is the refrain you can expect to hear a lot in the next few weeks. Guido’s had his doubts (to say the least) about the benefits of COP and the plans for net zero, although an acknowledgement that the “innovation” and “capitalism” behind the vaccine development should be an important lesson for climate action is bare minimum red meat from a Tory government.

As usual, Boris speech drew on some interesting cultural references to drive home his point, including Eddie Murphy’s Trading Places and Gordon Gekko in Wall Street. One line is getting more pick-up than the others, however:

“We have a cultural and media footprint so massive that Peppa Pig is – which I know a lot about at the moment – is teaching kids in America to say ‘tomato’ and ‘petrol’ and ‘mummy’ instead of ‘mom’, apparently…”

Hopefully Peppa doesn’t face being culled like her fellow pork pals…