MPs to Finally Close Rob Roberts Recall Loophole Today

MPs will finally get the opportunity today to close the Rob Roberts recall loophole that saw the Delyn MP escape justice prior to the Summer recess. Co-conspirators will remember that had Roberts been suspended for the length of time he was by the Standards Committee, he would have been subject to a ballot of constituents who could have kicked him out. An oversight in the newer Independent Expert Panel (IEP) procedure – ironically the mechanism for dealing with the most serious behavioural complaints – meant that MPs sanctioned to suspension by the panel were not able to face recall. The government’s new rules will change this.

The government’s amendment to the IEP standing orders, however, will not be retrospective, meaning unless Roberts were to be subject to a second suspension arising from a new and separate behavioural complaint, he won’t be eligible for recall. Labour has put down an amendment seeking to make the change retrospective and ensare Roberts. Guido thinks a retrospective law ex post facto is a bad law. Labour tried this same amendment back in July, however as it was a motion not a debate the amendment resulted in the government’s proposals being canned, having to bring them back a second time. By close of play today, this absurd procedural anomaly will be done and dusted…