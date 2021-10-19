Insulate Britain Call for 10 MPH Motorway Speed Limit to Keep Protesters Safe

In the ultimate display of audacity, Insulate Britain activists have called for a 10 mph speed limit to be imposed on the motorway in order to keep road-blocking protestors safe. This comes as no-nonsense commuters have been taking matters into their own hands and dragging protesters out the road. One commuter even nudged her Range Rover into protesters when they prevented her son from getting to school…

In the laughable statement published to the Insulate Britain website this morning, retired GP Diana Warner called for the National Highways agency to “slow the traffic to 20 mph, or 10 mph” when activists are protesting in order to “ensure safety for everyone”. She urges the National Highways to work with Insulate Britain “given that I for one will continue this campaign of civil resistance until we get a meaningful statement from the government that we can trust.” Guido suggests that everyone would be a lot safer if these radicals would stop blocking the roads…