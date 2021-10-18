Starmer’s Leadership is Threatening Keir’s Everywhere

The ONS released their annual survey of baby names this morning, and Guido can report that while the number of Boris’s being born is holding steady, the number of Keirs has plummeted. In 2019 the there were 15 Keirs born, however this number fell in 2020 by 40% to just 9. As a result, Sir Keir’s name has fallen from 1587th most popular to 2228th. The PM will be happy that the number of baby Boris’s remains constant at 745th, with 43 born in 2020…

Carrie may also join in despair with Sir Keir. Despite 18 Carries born in 2018, and 14 in 2019, 2020 saw just seven – a ranking fall from 1940th most popular to 3117th. Labour’s deputy leader is proving less of a turn-off for parents than her leader, with 54 Angelas born in 2020 – a very popular baby name at 683th…