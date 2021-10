Guido is pleased to report that PCH’s famous breakfast wraps have finally returned. The wraps are so loved by MPs and staffers alike, that rumour has it the estate refused to bring back the breakfast snack back whilst operating under tight Covid-19 rules, because they feared it would attract large queues. With both meaty and veggie wraps available at the bargain taxpayer-subsidised price of just £2.23, Guido is sure that no MP will go home hungry…