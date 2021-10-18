Far Left Outraged as Labour Announces Swathe of Centrist, Remainer Candidates

Labour has announced the results of its “Future Candidates Programme” – the training scheme for the party’s next generation of local and national candidates – and as expected, the left is crying foul play. Momentum, who openly encouraged its members to apply, are especially furious that nearly “every Labour left applicant” was rejected. One member claims it was a “purely factional selection programme”. Still, Guido did spot a successful candidate who’s a proud member of the Young European Socialists, so at least one managed to slip through Starmer’s net…

Reacting to Momentum’s fury, a party source told LabourList:

“This isn’t factional. We just aren’t insulting voters with p*ss poor candidates anymore.”

Having dug through the profiles of a few successful applicants, however, Guido observes that almost all the picks are pro-Remain and pro-open borders. So far, none of the candidates appears to have openly backed Leave or opposed a second referendum. Richard Johnson – a Leave-supporting academic with 12 years’ experience in the party – got rejected. Looks like Labour’s still only learned some of the lessons from 2019…