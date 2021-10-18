EU & UEFA’s COP26 Own Goal

This morning, Ursula von der Leyen launched a new campaign with UEFA ahead of COP26 to tackle climate change, arguing that “Team 🇪🇺 is delivering with #EUGreenDeal”*. UEFA’s press office boasts:

“Football greats Luís Figo of Portugal, Italy’s Gianluigi Buffon and French duo Delphine and Estelle Cascarino turn on the skills for campaign ad that shows everyone has a role to play in defeating the environment’s toughest opponent.”

Just one problem…

As the FT’s EU correspondent points out, UEFA’s own tournament and team sponsors include Gazprom, Volkswagen and Qatar Airways. Perhaps if the EU want us to believe they’re serious about tackling climate change, they should put their money where their mouth is and tell UEFA to ditch these polluting sponsors. Guido won’t hold his breath…

*The annual Climate Transparency Report would beg to disagree.