The Commons erupted into cheers after the PM confirmed Southend will receive city status as a memorial to Sir David Amess. Boris made the announcement during the Commons’ memorial session.

“I am happy to announce the Her Majesty has agreed that Southend will be accorded the city status”

MPs also left a seat empty for Sir David, as they did with Jo Cox in 2016…

Watch Boris’s eulogy in full below:

Mark Francois was poignant: