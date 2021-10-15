Welcome Back, PM

Boris is back in Britain after a brief 5 day holiday with Carrie in Marbella. Credit going to The Times’ Jack Blackburn for being the first to spot the amateur painter, at his dad’s book launch at Daunts, Marylebone.

In tonight’s edition of my life is weird, I saw someone come back from their holidays pic.twitter.com/z3Mc1f8a8J — Jack Blackburn (@HackBlackburn) October 14, 2021

Jack tells Guido he believes Boris had come straight from the airport, explaining the far-from-rested appearance. His attendance was “fleeting”, with the PM showing his face “to lend Stanley’s book a bit of a boost”.

While Stanley’s book is no doubt excellent, the PM may be more interested in another literary piece published last night…