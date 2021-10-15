Reports of Tory MP Sir David Amess Stabbed at Constituency Surgery

While the police have not confirmed, LBC and Sky have reported Tory MP Sir David Amess has been stabbed multiple times at his constituency surgery at a church in Essex. His office has confirmed an incident.
It is believed he has been receiving treatment at the scene – Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.
The Basildon Echo reports a man reportedly ran into the church in the last hour, before the MP was stabbed “several times”, and understands armed police have been spotted at the scene.
Stay tuned.
UPDATE: Essex Police say a man has been arrested following reports of a stabbing. “We’re not looking for anyone else.”
Photos have emerged from the police scene in Southend
The police statement in full:
“We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm today (Friday 15 October). Officers were on scene shortly after, arrested a man and recovered a knife.
“He is currently in custody. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public.
“We want to thank the public who alerted us to the incident so quickly. We need anyone who saw anything or has CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage to contact us.”