Reports of Tory MP Sir David Amess Stabbed at Constituency Surgery

While the police have not confirmed, LBC and Sky have reported Tory MP Sir David Amess has been stabbed multiple times at his constituency surgery at a church in Essex. His office has confirmed an incident.

It is believed he has been receiving treatment at the scene – Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

The Basildon Echo reports a man reportedly ran into the church in the last hour, before the MP was stabbed “several times”, and understands armed police have been spotted at the scene.

UPDATE: Essex Police say a man has been arrested following reports of a stabbing. “We’re not looking for anyone else.”

Photos have emerged from the police scene in Southend

The police statement in full: