LibDems have Lost Half Their 2019 Voters

New YouGov polling reveals that just 51% of people who voted for the LibDems in 2019 would vote for them again today. It seems this dire polling is playing out in the real world, as last night the party lost a council seat to the Tories in Surrey – precisely the kind of ‘blue wall’ area they’ve been so hyped about making inroads in since Chesham & Amersham…

By comparison the same YouGov polling analysis of 24,000 voters finds the Tories are holding on best to their 2019 voters, with 83% staying put. In second are Labour with 77% and the Greens with 73%. There’s still plenty of time for all parties to shed voters before 2024…