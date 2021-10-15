Free Speech Union Offers to Defend “Banned by Priti” Priyamvada Gopal

In response to the “no platforming” of Priyamvada Gopal by the Home Office, the Free Speech Union has invited her to join and offered to defend her.

Gopal’s invitation to speak to Home Office civil servants was withdrawn after Guido revealed the left-wing professor had been invited to speak, despite her extreme positions on race and cultural issues. We also highlighted that she had also said the Home Secretary Priti Patel:

“is also a reminder that many Asians in British Africa had ferociously anti-black attitudes and were used by colonial administrations to keep black populations in their place. An attitude she brings to government.”

The Free Speech Union this morning has welcomed Gopal’s acknowledgment that the free speech crisis is real and not “manufactured”. Going on to say if she joins the union they will be happy to consider her case:

Incidentally, Guido never advocated Gopal’s speaker invitation be withdrawn, merely that other speakers should be invited to balance and challenge her loony left-wing claims. Priti perhaps had a different view…