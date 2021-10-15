Extinction Rebellion’s Millbank Protest Flop

Yesterday afternoon Guido was tipped off that Extinction Rebellion were to launch a morning protest in the Westminster Bubble, outside Millbank Tower. The Metropolitan Police had been expressly informed that on the morning of Friday 15th at 9 a.m., Extinction Rebellion would arrive to protest against the World Bank, with plans including gluing themselves to entry and exit doors and blocking pedestrian and vehicle access. Turning up early in anticipation of reporting the SW1 antics, Guido was crestfallen to see no sign of the crusties. Instead every door panel to the tower was adorned with a poster:

That’s right – the group had managed to organise, and inform the Met Police about, a protest at entirely the wrong venue. Until next time, XR…