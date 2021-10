Since the news of Claudia Webbe being found guilty, Guido’s enjoyed combing through the retrospectively embarrassing character references Labour’s hard-left gave to her throughout the hearing:

Jeremy Corbyn: “Claudia is a person who is very committed to ensuring justice is done”

John McDonnell: “I know her to be an honest, responsible and extremely caring person”

Diane Abbott: Webbe is a “very committed to working to support women…” praising her “warm, empathetic manner”. She added “I regard her as a very honest woman.”

It all contrasted quite starkly with the judge’s ultimate verdict: “In short, I found Ms Webbe to be vague, inconsistent and at times illogical in her account.” “She could not honestly answer and ultimately I found her to be untruthful.” The left’s judgement of character, ladies and gents…