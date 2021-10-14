Starmer’s Own Camden Deputy Mayor Defects to Green Party

After the embarrassment of this morning’s 10 point Tory poll lead, Sir Keir’s facing yet more awkward headlines after his own local deputy mayor quit the Labour party and defected to the Greens. Camden Councillor Lorna Jane Russell announced the decision this morning, saying last night she took the “difficult decision” to switch. Russell slammed Sir Keir’s Labour in an op-ed:

“Nationally, I am concerned that the party lacks a coherent vision for the future, that it is prepared to break fundamental promises like those on common ownership and freedom of movement, and that it has a questionable track record on equalities.”

As recently as June this year, Russell tweeted that she’d been “delighted” to bump into Sir Keir at Wembley. Is Sir Keir Cam-done for?