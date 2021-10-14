Scottish MPs Learn Boundary Review Fates

Scottish MPs are preoccupied this morning after learning the fate of their jobs, thanks to the Scottish boundary review publication. The initial draft of Scotland’s new boundaries, due to be implemented in 2023, confirms a cut of two seats overall:

The two seats that are due to be scrapped come from Glasgow and the North East.

All constituencies will be redrawn bar nine: Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock, Central Ayrshire, East Renfrewshire, Edinburgh South West, Kilmarnock and Loudoun, Midlothian, North Ayrshire and Arran, Stirling, West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine. A further two constituencies are preserved in legislation: Na h-Eileanan an Iar, and Orkney and Shetland.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross is in for a bumpy ride as his Moray constituency gets split in two, absorbed by a new Gordon and Moray South seat.

The new proposed ‘Highland North’ seat is 12,781 square kilometers – larger than both Qatar and Yorkshire.

Unsurprisingly, the SNP aren’t happy. Kirsten Oswald claimed the boundary changes will “further reduce Scotland’s representation at Westminster”. In far more frank terms, Pete Wishart called it a “dog’s breakfast”…