Insulate Britain Rejected by Downing Street Police, Promise to Post Letter Instead

Hilarious scenes on Whitehall this afternoon as Insulate Britain were told they couldn’t deliver their letter to Boris, and instead would have to post it like everyone else. After one activist read a statement to the awaiting press, another then confidently approached the gate, only to be told he wasn’t going to get in. The group has now boldly committed to sending it via post instead, as well as sending an email for good measure. Guido’s sure Boris will keenly take a break from his holiday to read it…

Video credit: @GuyBertie