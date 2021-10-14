Annual Climate Report finds UK On Track for 1.5℃, EU is Not

The annual Climate Transparency Report has been released for 2021, and it’s not great news for Europe: not only are their per capita emissions higher than the G20 average (7.9 to 7.5), their overall climate commitments have been dubbed “insufficient” and in need of “substantial improvements“:

“The EU’s climate policies and commitments need substantial improvements to be consistent with the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C temperature limit […] The EU is not meeting its ‘fairshare’ contributions to climate action.”

Grim reading for Ursula von der Leyen, who promised in July that the EU is “ready to lead the way” on climate action. Although perhaps she has less to answer for than liberal golden child Justin Trudeau; Canada’s emissions are still 2.6x higher than the G20 average…

Despite being constantly painted as the world’s bad guy, the UK still scored an overall rating of “almost sufficient” and remains “the only G20 member with a domestic target that aligns with a 1.5°C modelled domestic pathway in 2030″. The report also says the UK boasts lower per capita emissions than the G20 average, 6.8 to 7.5. Worth bearing in mind the next time Extinction Rebellion smash windows or Insulate Britain glue themselves to the motorway…