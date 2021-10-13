White House Confirms US Will be Hit by Brexit Shortages this Christmas

The White House has confirmed the worst: Father Christmas may struggle to deliver all his presents to children across the pond this year, owing to supply chain problems driven by the pandemic. In a statement released last night, the White House said “there will be things that people can’t get” over the festive period, with the potential for empty shelves and rising prices across the retail sector. Bloody Brexit…

Fortunately, here in the UK, Oliver Dowden insists that there’s no claus for concern. Speaking to Sky this morning, Dowden reassured the nation’s children that Father Christmas’s delivery schedule is still on track:

“My wife is quite an early Christmas buyer, others buy later. I would say just buy as you do normally…”

Snow problem…