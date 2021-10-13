Twitter Bitch Fight: Piers Versus Dom

It was only a matter of time before these two featured in Guido’s long-running series. Following Cummings’ doorstep interview with Sky yesterday, in which he claimed “we have a joke prime minister” in response to the government’s handling of the pandemic, Piers Morgan launched a scathing attack on the man who had, he claimed, deliberately blocked ministers appearing on Good Morning Britain during that time:

Of course, Cummings took the bait:

To which Morgan responded with the tried and true “I know you are, but what am I?” technique:

It was inevitable that a Barnard Castle reference would show up. Still, Cummings managed to get the last word in, which is unusual with Piers…

As ever, Guido leaves it to co-conspirators to determine the victor…