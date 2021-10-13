Furious Drivers Resume Dragging Insulate Britain Mob Out the Road

Insulate Britain has once again clashed with fed-up commuters this morning after blocking a road near the Dartford Crossing. The 40-something eco-activists prompting drivers to rip posters from the protestors and drag the insolent mob out the road. In other scenes, a Lorry driver was filmed coming within inches of running a couple of them over.

Unsurprisingly, despite an entire month of protests the Insulate Britain petition demanding social housing providers insulate all social housing in England still has just 6000 signatures…
