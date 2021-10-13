Furious Drivers Resume Dragging Insulate Britain Mob Out the Road

Insulate Britain has once again clashed with fed-up commuters this morning after blocking a road near the Dartford Crossing. The 40-something eco-activists prompting drivers to rip posters from the protestors and drag the insolent mob out the road. In other scenes, a Lorry driver was filmed coming within inches of running a couple of them over.

This was the moment a lorry driver drove towards eco-protesters and a fight broke out as tensions between motorists and Insulate Britain continues.



Read more: https://t.co/MBBf8Jr1TI pic.twitter.com/i0ePelVnB4 — LBC News (@LBCNews) October 13, 2021

Unsurprisingly, despite an entire month of protests the Insulate Britain petition demanding social housing providers insulate all social housing in England still has just 6000 signatures…