EXCLUSIVE: Home Office Cancels Controversial Cambridge Prof’s Black History Month Talk Following Guido Exposé

The Home Office has cancelled a woke Black History Month lecture at the department by hard-left Cambridge academic Priyamvada Gopal, after Guido revealed the event yesterday and pointed out Gopal had previously made damning comments against Priti Patel herself:

“Priti Patel is also a reminder that many Asians in British Africa had ferociously anti-black attitudes and were used by colonial administrations to keep black populations in their place. An attitude she brings to government.”

A Home Office source tells Guido that Gopal was “cancelled for her having racist views” – and they had no idea how she got invited in the first place. A look at the Eventbrite listing shows references to the loony left lecturer have been removed…