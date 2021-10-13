Claudia Webbe Found Guilty of Harassment

Leicester East MP Claudia Webbe has been found guilty of one count of harassment against a 59-year-old woman at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. District Judge Paul Goldspring tells the court he is considering a custodial sentence…

Webbe says she’s “deeply shocked” by the verdict and plans to appeal it:

“I am deeply shocked by today’s verdict. I am innocent and will appeal this verdict.

“As I said in court and repeat now, I have never threatened violence nor have I ever harassed anyone. The details of the events of the 25th of April that have emerged today are deeply personal. As the court heard, I was facing a domestic incident at the time of the call. I was deeply frustrated that my partner and my accuser had been socialising in the middle of the covid pandemic, contrary to the rules and all health advice. I was frightened and frustrated by his behaviour. But that fear and frustration could not and should not have been interpreted as harassment. The recording of the call has been taken out of context.

“I would like to thank all those who have supported me through this ordeal and continue to do so. These are the people who know me; my character, my values and my behaviour – they know I could not be guilty of this crime and I intend proving them right.

“While I’m preparing for the appeal I want to assure the people of Leicester East that I will continue to stand up for them in Parliament, fighting on their behalf.”