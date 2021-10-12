Starmer’s Car Crash Photo Op

Featuring a set-up, script and camerawork straight out of The Thick of It, Keir Starmer was filmed this afternoon driving an HGV lorry, only to crash it and be told he’d have failed his test if trying for real. In scenes reminiscent of Labour’s Brighton conference, Starmer is seen careering all over the place with no vision, while being repeatedly told to “move to your left”. After crashing the lorry he was informed “you’d have failed your test”, to which he continuously responded with “very good”. Bad news for Sir Keir – HGV driving is the only industry with more job security than Labour leader these days…