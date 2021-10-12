Sky News Doomsday Climate Report Flooded with Misleading Sea Rise Claims

Doom-mongering journalists at Sky News are reporting unsubstantiated graphic claims that London is on course to be flooded, illustrated with an image of Buckingham Palace in 3 metres of water. The only thing that is flooded is the report – flooded with misleading climate claims. Using graphics from hyperbolic campaign group, Climate Central, Sky News implies that famous world sites including Buckingham Palace, the Burj Khalifa and the Lincoln Memorial will be completely flooded by water due to fast rising sea levels if the UK fails to halve annual emissions by 2030. Hardly water tight journalism…

The image used by Sky News shows water reaching near the top of the 3 metre high fence surrounding Buckingham Palace. According to elevation maps Buckingham Palace is itself some 17 metres above sea level, which means for the image to be a realistic representation of any scenario, the sea level would have to rise some 20 metres from where it is now. This is just not feasible, it is not scientific, it is fake news.

Worst case scenario predictions from reputable climate researchers are well off these apocalyptic predictions. In high emission climate scenarios, sea levels are expected to rise by around 77 cm above the 1995-2014 average by the year 2100. In lower emissions scenarios sea levels are forecast to rise 38 cm by 2100. Similarly the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change predicts sea levels will rise by 30 cm to 90 cm on average by 2100, but most coastal locations will experience a sea level rise within 20% of this projection. It’s quite clear that no reputable climate scenario predicts that tourists will need life jackets in order to get a picture next to Buckingham Palace…

Sky News submerges viewers in end-of-days fantasies that create damaging climate anxiety in children. Co-conspirators can rest easy knowing that this climate alarmism is complete nonsense. Don’t let the doomsters get you down!