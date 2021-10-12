NEW: Insulate Britain Accidentally Admits “PR Disaster” of Home Insulation Hypocrisy

A senior Insulate Britain activist has just accidentally revealed that the failure to insulate their own ringleader’s home before gluing themselves to the road has been a “PR disaster” that she “wouldn’t admit […] publicly“, and that they’re still far short of raising enough cash to fix it. Writing on a public Twitter thread this morning, Phillipa Windsor offered some refreshing candour on the whole fiasco:

If Insulate Britain’s media team could explain to Phillipa how Twitter DMs work they can avoid embarrassment in the future…

It’s really not been a good day for Insulate Britain’s PR machine. The group’s leader Liam Norton also had a few choice words about his self-created “PR disaster“, admitting in an interview with talkRADIO that he’s a “hypocrite” for failing to insulate his house, and even claiming he “doesn’t really care” about the cause in the first place.

At least it was all for a good cause…