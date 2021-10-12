Labour Against Antisemitism Launch Complaint Against Russell-Moyle

Labour Against Antisemitism (LAAS) has accused Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle of “maliciously dismissing anti-Semitism as a smear” in a formal complaint sent to Keir Starmer, after Russell-Moyle apologised to former party members who he claimed had been “purged or set up with false allegations” relating to antisemitism. This comes just days after Guido heard that the Labour Whips’ Office is “giving serious consideration” to withdrawing the whip from Moyle for the same reason…

Since then, Russell-Moyle has since doubled down on his claims, tweeting:

“…there are anti-Semites that have rightly been expelled from party… [others] have been threatened with expulsion or investigation for no reason.”

LAAS spokesperson Fiona Sharpe told Guido:

“Amongst other things, Mr Russell-Moyle has repeatedly promoted anti-Jewish racists and appeared to express conspiracy theory that antisemitism in the Labour Party was fabricated. Elected officials using their platforms in this way should have no place in mainstream political party, and allowing it to continue may also go agains EHRC law.”

Pressure starting to ramp up on Starmer to take action…