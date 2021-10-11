Philip Hammond Joins Crypto Start-Up as Senior Adviser

Ex-Chancellor Philip Hammond has bagged himself a new job: as of today, he’s working as a ‘senior adviser‘ at Copper, a UK-based cryptocurrency trading start-up launched in 2018. Announcing the appointment this morning, the company said Hammond will

“provide strategic advice to the Copper team as the company expands globally…[focussing] on promoting the UK as a Global leader in digital asset technology.”

Hammond himself added:

“Copper is a true pioneer of digital asset investment technology.. if we can bring together the best of Britain – entrepreneurs, industry, government, and regulators – to create and enable a blockchain-based ecosystem for financial services, we will secure the UK’s global leadership in this field for decades ahead.”

Copper currently handle around $50 billion in monthly transactions on behalf of 400 clients, having raised $75 million in capital investment since May. Hardly a big surprise to see Hammond join them then, given how enthusiastic he was about fintech start-ups as Chancellor. Although he’s not going full-time; he’s still keeping a seat warm in the House of Lords…