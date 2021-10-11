Labour’s Half-a-Year Delay on Press Transparency Promise

All the way back in April, Guido got confirmation from a Labour spokesman that they were finally going to come clean on their Shadow Cabinet’s meetings with press barons. When Guido began digging into the then-three year data black hole, he was promised Southside was at that point collating the data covering Starmer’s first year as leader. They made it clear Corbyn’s time as leader would not be covered…

Guido now notes it’s been almost six whole months since he got confident assurance of the party’s transparency intentions.

He has a suspicion that if Tory ministers were dragging their feet over a matter of scrutiny and access as much as Labour, Angela Rayner or Anneliese Dodds would be all over the airwaves slamming them as corrupt and dishonest. The clock carries on ticking…