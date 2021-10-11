Government’s Quiet Rule Change Doubles Down Against Ultra-Woke LGBTQIBLMA+ Flag

Back in June last year Guido noted that specific permission is only given for public buildings to fly “the horizontal striped rainbow flag, such as the “Pride” flag” and any other variation is theoretically outside of the law. Following a bout of woke councils and government departments beginning to fly the super-woke LGBTQIBLMA+ flag, Robert Jenrick had clearly enough…

An SW1 source took time out at conference to nod Guido in the direction of an interesting amendment quietly made by the former local government secretary in July, changing the wording of the government’s rules to overtly specify:

“the Rainbow flag (six horizontal equal stripes of red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet)”

Clearly they want to clamp down on the BLM and Trans triangles versions…

Guido’s Whitehall source notes that the civil service code says even woke mandarins “must… comply with the law and uphold the administration of justice”. They suggested any civil servant who knowingly broke this law could face losing their pensions in extremis…