EXCLUSIVE: Piers Corbyn’s Secret Twitter Account Exposed

After Piers Corbyn’s twitter account was suspended for sharing Covid19 misinformation, a suspicious account under the name “Richard Collins” was set up to promote the conspiratorial anti-vax hogwash espoused by Piers . The account – which is heavily shared on Piers Corbyn’s Facebook account – has amongst other things praised the work of son-of-God™ David Icke and been used to troll Piers’ enemies, including pranksters Josh and Archie, who infamously tricked Corbyn into accepting bribe money. He’s even tweeted that Piers Corbyn should be appointed Labour leader. To be honest, he couldn’t do a worse job than his brother…

The unassuming account has just 52 followers but has attracted one blue-ticked celebrity – former Leader of the Labour party and current MP for Islington North Jeremy Corbyn. What a coincidence…

Though the owner of the anonymous account went to great pains to disguise their identity – using a fake name and unidentifiable profile picture – Guido was determined to know who was running the page. Whilst at Tory conference our undercover Guido reporter decided to just ask Corbyn about the anonymous account. Though Piers initially resisted Guido’s interrogation, he was more than happy to confirm ownership of the account after our undercover reporter explained she was a huge fan of his work. Oldest trick in the book…

Guido wonders whether Twitter will suspend Corbyn’s new account now that its owner has been revealed…