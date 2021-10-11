Downing Street Backs Kwasi in Energy Crisis Briefing Spat with Treasury

The blue-on-blue briefing battle over the energy crisis has now taken another turn, with Downing Street coming out in support of BEIS Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng in his department’s ongoing feud with the Treasury. Despite the Treasury’s insistence that they’re “not involved in any talks” over support plans for businesses (not to mention essentially calling Kwarteng a liar), a Number 10 spokesperson claimed in a lobby briefing this morning that they actually are working “very closely” with BEIS “as the public would expect“:

“As you would expect, ministers from BEIS (Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy) are working across government, including with Treasury, on this important issue, the challenges that are currently facing industry in light of global gas prices, and that will continue.”