Clegg Promises to Reduce Amount of Politics on Facebook

Following his successful mission from 2010-17 to remove politics from his own day-to-day life, Nick Clegg is now promising to depoliticise Facebook. US conservatives are convinced that Facebook has a liberal bias and their it is invariably their content which is suppressed. Speaking on US media yesterday morning, Clegg promised that the social media site’s content will be reformed so users see “more friends, less politics” in order to “reduce the presence of politics on people’s Facebook experiences”.  Given he has little interaction with either these days, Clegg’s home feed is set to become quite barren…
