Can You Afford Net Zero?

The Government’s Net Zero agenda has been slammed by a new campaign, Net Zero Watch, as a poorly-conceived and uncosted utopian plan that will cost £trillions and hit the poorest hardest.
The campaign, which is an initiative of the Global Warming Policy Forum and is supported by a number of Conservative MPs, is highlighting the lack of scrutiny across Western governments about the astronomical costs of radical decarbonisation targets, known as ‘Net Zero’. It warns that the debates surrounding the issue have become increasingly intolerant and economic and policy scrutiny simply isn’t happening.
Ministers appear to have given little thought to the negative consequences of their costly policies which will hit the poorest hardest. Nor are they considering whether renewable energy can actually power an industrial society.
Dr Benny Peiser, speaking on behalf of the new campaign, said: “Net Zero Watch is here to redress the balance and provide the crucial scrutiny of decarbonisation policies that most politicians and the media are failing to provide.”
