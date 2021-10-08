Sir Keir’s “Special K” Clarification

Having spent the morning dithering over a benefits policy his own Shadow DWP Secretary doesn’t seem to know about, Sir Keir travelled to a Kellogg’s factory this afternoon for a quick tour and a photo op. While there, he revealed why he’s always had a special affinity towards the brand:

“I’ve been dubbed ‘Special K’ since I was born… Keir… K for Keir!”

Twitter was quick to mock “Special K” for his apparent blunder, although Guido reckons he was right to clarify things. After all, he wouldn’t want people confused:

An easy mistake to make.