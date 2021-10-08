Public Dislike Insulate Britain More with Every Passing Protest

YouGov polling shows that, unsurprisingly, the more Insulate Britain glue themselves to the tarmac, the more the country hates them. The new figures show that 72% of Brits now either oppose or strongly oppose the group’s actions, up 13 points since the protests first began in mid-September. 18% of Brits still – somehow – support the group, although mercifully that’s down from 25% just three weeks ago…

Today, protesters blocked the roads for the twelfth time, prompting the usual (and entirely justified) outrage from motorists and commuters. They can be as self-righteous as they like, they country isn’t buying it. Blocking dying patients from hospitals tends to do that…

The data also shows that 73% of Brits now think the mob’s actions does more damage than good – up from 64% since September. A few more weeks and Insulate Britain will have finally united the country over a common cause…