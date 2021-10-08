Insulate Britain Block London’s Silicon Roundabout in Latest Protest

Insulate Britain have struck again this morning, this time blocking Old Street roundabout in London – also known as Silicon roundabout for the number of tech firms in the area. The group have also glued themselves to the road at J25 of the M25. This is the twelfth time that Insulate Britain have blocked British roads. Guido recognises the faces of some of the protestors. The bike-riding Guido co-conspirator who shot this video can be heard asking the mostly geriatric cranks the rhetorical “Do you lot not have jobs to go to?” Police need to starting making use of the injunction against Insulate Britain by dragging them out the roads and locking them inside a fully insulated cell…