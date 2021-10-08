Kemi Slams “Appalling” Harassment of Lecturer Over Trans Views

Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch and Education Select Committee chair Rob Halfon have blasted radical trans rights campaigners at the University of Sussex and labelled their behaviour “appalling” and “unacceptable” today, after a mob of balaclava-clad activists covered the university in “Fire Kathleen Stock” posters and allegedly burnt effigies of the professor on campus. Her crime? Stressing the existence of biological sex and “favouring gendered categorisations in sport”.*

The campaign, which started two days ago and is being run by “an anonymous, unaffiliated group of queer, trans, and non-binary students”, accuses Stock of being “… one of this wretched island’s most prominent transphobes”, and claims that she has contributed to the “dire state of unsafety for trans people in this colonial sh*t hole”. This is a woman who stresses in her new book that “trans people are trans people […] they deserve to be safe, to be visible throughout society without shame or stigma“. Apparently that qualifies her as a Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist (TERF).

Despite the frothing outrage, Sussex University have defended Stock, stating that:

“…Everyone at the University has the right to be free from harassment and intimidation. We cannot and will not tolerate threats to cherished academic freedoms and will taken any action necessary to protect the rights of our community.”

Still, the trans-rights mob have nonetheless warned that, unless Kathleen is fired, “you’ll see us around”. Charming.

*A phrase which Guido thinks means, to take one example, not wanting hairy-arsed, burly, 20 stone trans-women flattening the ladies rugby team’s back row.