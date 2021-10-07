Zahawi Admits “Challenging Situation” with EU Over Macron’s Vaccine Heist

Following reports yesterday that “Napoleon Macron” had attempted to hijack the delivery of 5 million vaccine doses destined for the UK at the height of the pandemic, former Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi appeared on Sky News this morning to offer an explanation. Speaking to presenter Niall Paterson, Zahawi attempted to sidestep the issue, though didn’t outright deny it:

“I can’t possibly comment. We had a challenging situation with the EU Commission. We always took the view that we don’t block any exports of any vaccine from the UK. The way we got our vaccine is through having good contracts and doing a brilliant job as the Vaccine Taskforce as a whole to deliver those contracts… we did everything we can to help France and other countries as well.”

That’s definitely not a “no they didn’t”…