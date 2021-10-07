Yes, That Really is Michael Gove on the Dating App

Perhaps it’s no surprise that, in the aftermath of a divorce, Michael Gove’s preferred dance partner in Manchester was not Tom Tugendhat. What has emerged today is that, like many a hopeful conference delegate nowadays, Michael had fired up a dating app last weekend to signal his availability. Gove’s Bumble profile indicated that he was in Manchester, single, and ready to mingle…

Guido had first heard Gove was on the Bumble dating app from Popbitch last month:

Guido understands that his willingness to embrace modern technology and undergo hostage-style indignities has seen him on at least one date via Bumble already. The merits of Michael Gove are many; he is faultlessly polite, clever, witty, fun, and willing to laugh at himself. He is also famously fond of a shimmy round the dance floor. Yes, he may need to work on his Bumble profile a bit – the workaholic vibe might be too honest. C’mon ladies, you could do a heck of a lot worse…