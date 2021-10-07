UK Already Experiencing High-Wage Growth as Salaries for Drivers, Builders and Nurses Soar

The high-wage, high-growth economy Boris envisioned in his speech yesterday is already upon us according to data released this morning. New figures from the recruitment firm Indeed reveal that some occupations have already seen a huge growth in their wages. Driven arguably more by the post-pandemic recovery than Brexit…

Drivers have seen their wages spike by a whopping 8.5%. Construction workers have seen a similarly impressive 8% growth in their wages. Those working in production and manufacturing have seen their wages boom by 5.1% whilst nurses, loaders and stockers have seen wages increase by over 4%. However most other jobs have seen growth rate of 1.4% since January which is fairly typical. Keep a wary eye on inflation…