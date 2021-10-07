Labour Whips’ Office Considering Withdrawing Whip from Lloyd Russell-Moyle

Guido hears whispers that the Labour Whips’ Office is “giving serious consideration” to withdrawing the whip from backbench socialist Lloyd Russell-Moyle, who made headlines during Labour Conference for apologising to former party members who had – he claimed – been “purged or set up with false allegations” related to antisemitism under Starmer’s leadership. A claim which, as Guido can attest, attracted plenty of applause from all the baying Corbynites in attendance…

Russell-Moyle, who made the claim in frenzied speech to his comrades at the Socialist Campaign Group rally in Brighton, insisted that he will “endeavour to do better” for those who’ve been kicked out, and claimed Sir Keir was “not a politician for the Labour Party” – nodding along as the furious crowd chanted “Keith! Keith! Keith!” at the top of their lungs. If Starmer is serious about detaching Labour from the hard-left, his outriders think Russell-Moyle’s now ripe for the picking…