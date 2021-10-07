Labour Misses Gender Pay Gap Reporting Deadline, Despite 6 Month Extension

Despite attacking the government for, quite reasonably in the circumstances, pushing back the due date of companies’ gender pay gap reports following the pandemic, Labour have somehow managed to miss the deadline for their own review – even after benefitting from a whole six month delay. A quick browse of the gender pay gap service website reveals the report was required by the October 5; apparently they still haven’t gotten round to it…

Guido reminds co-conspirators what then-Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary Marsha de Cordova said when the delay was announced back in February:

“It is unacceptable that the Government will not reinstate gender pay gap reporting sooner. All the evidence shows that the pandemic is having awful consequences for women’s labour market representation. Now is the time to be dialling up measures to protect against discrimination and unequal pay, not delaying them.”

To be fair to Marsha, it’s no longer her brief. Perhaps the pay gap just isn’t as important to Anneliese Dodds…