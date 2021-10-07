BBC Expected to Ditch Stonewall’s LGBT Diversity Champions Programme

The BBC is expected to drop its annual corporate subscription to Stonewall’s controversial ‘LBGT Diversity Champions’ programme, which critics say pushes a radical trans-rights agenda, because according to Vice News, BBC bosses feel they must remain “impartial on LGBT lives”. This comes just after Ofcom the EHRC and a number of private firms quit the scheme…

Critics of the charity warn that its stance on trans-rights is overly aggressive as it campaigns to make female-only spaces open to trans women. Stonewall founder Matthew Parris slammed the group for its “extremist stance” on the issue. The charity was further mired in scandal when its Chief Executive Nancy Kelley said that gender critical beliefs were akin to antisemitism. No wonder feminists have had enough and are at odds with the now anathema to them Stonewall….