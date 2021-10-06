Insulate Britain Opposed by Every Region, Gender, Party, Age and Class

In the least surprising polling of the day, YouGov has found the Insulate Britain has united the entire country against them. When asked, “Do you have a favourable or unfavourable view of Insulate Britain”, the overall response was 16% very or somewhat favourable against 53% very or somewhat unfavourable. Not only is this to be expected, it’s reflected almost identically among every demographic breakdown:
London
Unfavourable: 45%
Favourable: 19%
North
Unfavourable: 54%
Favourable: 13%
Male
Unfavourable: 60%
Favourable: 19%
Female
Unfavourable: 47%
Favourable: 12%
Labour
Unfavourable: 45%
Favourable: 22%
Conservative
Unfavourable: 70%
Favourable: 11%
LibDem
Unfavourable: 50%
Favourable: 24%
18-24
Unfavourable: 36%
Favourable: 14%
65+
Unfavourable: 64%
Support: 14%
ABC1
Unfavourable: 56%
Favourable: 16%
C2DE
Unfavourable: 49%
Favourable: 16%
Does lowering the political temperature count as fighting global warming?