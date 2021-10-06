Insulate Britain Opposed by Every Region, Gender, Party, Age and Class

In the least surprising polling of the day, YouGov has found the Insulate Britain has united the entire country against them. When asked, “Do you have a favourable or unfavourable view of Insulate Britain”, the overall response was 16% very or somewhat favourable against 53% very or somewhat unfavourable. Not only is this to be expected, it’s reflected almost identically among every demographic breakdown:
London
Oppose: 45%
Support: 19%
North
Oppose: 54%
Support: 13%
Male
Oppose: 60%
Support: 19%
Female
Oppose: 47%
Support: 12%
Labour
Oppose: 45%
Support: 22%
Conservative
Oppose: 70%
Support: 11%
LibDem
Oppose: 50%
Support: 24%
18-24
Oppose: 36%
Support: 14%
65+
Oppose: 64%
Support: 14%
ABC1
Oppose: 56%
Support: 16%
C2DE
Oppose: 49%
Support: 16%
Does lowering the political temperature count as fighting global warming?