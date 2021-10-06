UK’s Sexiest MPs Revealed

Illicit Encounters is back to once again (it’s becoming an annual tradition) answer the country’s most enduring question: who is the UK’s hottest MP? A survey of 2,000 Illicit Encounter users has concluded that Conservative MP Dehenna Davison – who won 29% of the vote – is the UK’s fittest female politician. Guido’s certain that this isn’t the only badge that Dehenna will wear with pride…

In second place was Labour’s Dr. Rosena Allin Khan, who scored 21% of the vote. Shadow Foreign Secretary Randy Nandy came in third place. Congratulations to all.

Co-conspirators will also be keen to learn that Johnny Mercer – who won 22% of the vote – was ranked the UK’s sexiest male politician. He tops Chancellor Dishy Rishi, who drops to second place with 20% of the vote. Boris Johnson comes in third place with a respectable 17%. All part of Building Back Bedder...