Kwasi’s Foreshadowing French Dig

This morning The Sun splashes with news that “‘Napoleon’ Macron” has nabbed five million AstraZeneca vaccines bound for the UK, diverting the shipment on its way from Holland. The news will no doubt anger most of the UK. Did Kwasi Kwarteng, the Business Secretary playing a leading role in the country’s vaccine procurement, let on his anger at the french yesterday afternoon however? At a lunch with Guido, Kwasi made the undiplomatic comment:

“EDF, even though it is a French company – just have a little dig at the French there. That’s customary these days!”

The world’s oldest rivalry shows no sign of relenting…